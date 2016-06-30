Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome place, awesome people, awesome deals, awesome products! Best four things a kick butt despo needs! Definitely will be back again and again lol
Dawn092670
on September 5, 2018
I don't come in here often but when I do I get good s***
Sharondesjsrdins
on August 24, 2018
great place, Great job budtenders!
treespeach
on August 23, 2018
always a great atmosphere! Great meds and stachia is awesome and fast. she really does a great. along with James. Awesome staff.
MMed456
on August 2, 2018
I love this place the Meds and the Staff are TOP NOTCH!
Andrew, JV and Zac are the BOMB!! Best Quality around that I have found.
SativaGirl077
on July 31, 2018
Great selection on flower. Budtenders are knowledgeable & friendly. Daily deals are definitely worth stopping in. Jack Herrer back on the shelf, had to come get some.
MsHack
on June 2, 2018
Good selection, decent prices, & welcoming atmosphere!
gogreenninja420
on May 30, 2018
its a good place for flower im picky and they always help me fine what im looking for
Mr.Reefer313
on May 28, 2018
from the concentrates to the flower this place has the best around the area in me and my people's opinion. The staff is great as well friend knowledge and friendly. And their happy hour is awesome great deals.