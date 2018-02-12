OPEN. 365 DAYS A YEAR. Yup. You heard that right. We're open every single day of the year! So whether you're looking to celebrate or just want to relax, our knowledgeable, medically-endorsed staff can help you find the perfect cannabis products for your needs. Our store carries the finest flowers, pre-rolled joints, wax, concentrates, marijuana-infused edibles, and topicals. We're conveniently located on both sides of the Cascades. Our flagship store is located in Shoreline, Washington. Our newest location is in Dayton, Washington. Check us out today!