Follow
3C Compassionate Care Center Naperville
630 369 4000
312 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 110
Show All 26
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$196
Deals
3C Disability Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
5% off total purchase.
Disability verification required.
3C Disability Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
5% off total purchase.
Disability verification required.
All Products
Gobstopper
from Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ oz
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
REV Dragon Tears Distillate Twisted Lime OG 1G
from Revolution
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
PHC 500 mg ATF Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.050.48 g
In-store only
RTM Balance CO2 Cartridge Lavender Jones 0.5G
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
NGW 500 mg Chicago Blue Dream Clear Oil Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.05½ g
In-store only
GLF 500 mg Jack Herer Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.8½ g
In-store only
NGW 200 mg Tangerine Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.570.2 g
In-store only
PHC 500 mg Dreamcatcher Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.050.48 g
In-store only
NGW 500 mg Super Silver Haze Clear Oil Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.05½ g
In-store only
ARZ RSO Syringe Pink Kush 1G
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
CRSO Live Resin Sugar Kosher Tangie 0.5G
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
RTM PAX Cartridge Sunset Sherbert 0.5G
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
GL Live Sugar G6 1G
from GOLDLEAF
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
GLF 1000 mg White Harmony RSO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.81 g
In-store only
ARZ Budder GG #4 1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
SC RSO Syringe Galactic Jack 1G
from Shelby County Community Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
CRSO Live Resin Sauce GG #4 1G
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
RTM Energize CO2 Cartridge Clementine 0.5G
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
ARZ RSO Syringe Alien Rock Candy 1G
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
PUR The Antidote - RSO Syringe Harlequin 1G
from Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
REV 1000 mg High CBD Spectra Complete Oil
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.971 g
In-store only
GLF 500 mg Gelato Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.8½ g
In-store only
CCL 1000 mg Chunky Diesel Oil
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.141 g
In-store only
GL THCa Crystalline 1G
from GOLDLEAF
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
GRS 300 mg Strawnana Disposable Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.480.26 g
In-store only
RTM Heal CO2 Cartridge Orange Herijuana 1:1 0.5G
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
GLF 1 g Wax - Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.81.05 g
In-store only
REV Sauce Blackberry Kush 1G
from Revolution
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
CRSO Live Resin Sauce Lime Sorbet 1G
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
REV 1000 mg 1:1 Spectra Complete Oil
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.971 g
In-store only
PUR Shatter Gobstopper 0.5G
from Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$0½ g
In-store only
CCL 500 mg 1:1 CBD Harlequin Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.97½ g
In-store only
SC RSO Syringe Painkiller #1 2:1 1G
from Shelby County Community Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
CCL 1000 mg 1:1 Harlequin Oil
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.141 g
In-store only
NGW 200 mg 1:1 Orange Disposable Pen
from Zendo
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.570.2 g
In-store only
GLF 1 g Shatter - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.81.05 g
In-store only
GLF 500 mg Sunny D Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.8½ g
In-store only
GLF 500 mg Mag Landrace Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.8½ g
In-store only
GRAS Budder MAC 1g
from Grassroots
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
12345 ... 8