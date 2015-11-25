Dvnkalien on May 31, 2019

This location is amazing! The staff are all very educated in the field, they are all extremely friendly, funny and always willing to help. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else and I have been going here for almost 1 year now. I notice that today in particular, the majority of the customers waiting in the lobby were nothing but rude and disrespectful to the staff. Someone complained about how the express line isn’t ideal and tried to tell the staff how to run this BRAND NEW feature of this dispensary. I noticed so many people complaining about everything and anything and it really made me sad! Everyone needs to chill the hell out and respect these people js! Check this place out..it’s definitely worth your while. This is the first review I’ve ever written that was literally a novel..my bad! :)