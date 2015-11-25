Txchainsawmascara
Quality selection that changes daily. Ample parking with a very small walk to the door. Lots of different kinds of seating inside so very patient friendly. Employees were kind and educated from the first visit. I recently had a really terrible pain day and no caregiver available. The whole team went above and beyond to not only get me out of there quickly, but make me feel at ease during an uncomfortable situation. Plus they called to check on me the next day. My dispensary for life.