Daily Specials
Valid 3/7/2020 – 3/8/2020
3Fifteen Ann Arbor is open for Adult Use Recreational Cannabis as of Sunday 12/8/2019! Must have a valid state issued ID to purchase over 21 years of age. Please Join us Today 9am-9pm! Please check our recreational page for menu items! 3Fifteen Ann Arbor 3/06/2020 Daily Specials - Medical Patients Only Various Cartridges Now Available Released from vape ban! - Medical Mix and Match Various Brands - 3/$100 , Cart Deals Church 1G – 2/$100 Terpene Tanks 1G - Pod - 2/$80 Concentrates Element 1G Live Resin $60 Redbud Roots 1G Cured Resin $50 Big Gas Live Resin 1G - $55 Edibles Guilty Pleasure Gummy/Gems - 3/$25 Afternoon Delight 100mg – $10 Kushy Punch Private Reserve - $15 Pre-rolls Choice 1G Preroll Cone 2/30