3Fifteen Detroit 8 Mile and Gratiot is proud to be the first licensed provisioning center in the greater metro Detroit area and one of the first six provisioning center to be licensed in the State of Michigan. Dedicated to providing patients with the best service possible, 3Fifteen prides itself on being knowledgeable in all aspects of medical cannabis so that each patient can receive the help they need. All patients must have their valid medical marihuana registry card issued by the state of Michigan as well as a valid state ID.

3Fifteen core values are centered on a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment. 3Fifteen is committed to giving patients a safe and reliable approach to medical cannabis, and will always go above and beyond for our patients and makes it a point to treat patients like family. Our highly trained Budtenders and management team are here to help answer any questions! Stop in and find out why 3Fifteen is #1! We look forward to serving you!