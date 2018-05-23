Mburns12 on December 5, 2019

I was helped by John, he was very knowledgeable with what I needed help with. He made my experience much better than the previous times I have been in. I tried to tip John, but he informed me they are not aloud to accept tips. I understand they say “a pharmacy doesn’t have a tip jar out” BUT, a budtender did not go to school for years and years. So, there is a difference. Your budtender should be aloud to accept tips, when they do a great job. Just saying.