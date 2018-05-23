PerryKent
I look forward to working with the company
4.6
10 reviews
I size of this establishment is really impressive I'm excited to see what they do with all this space in the future
My Budtender Ana 🌋 helped my with everything I needed, with a beautiful smile ! Thank, BudBeast
Absolutely lies overpriced garbage green skies vitamin e oil in vapes and wax butane gas molded flower Other harsh chemicals don’t understand why how they still standing without patients coming in I’m sure they stop at District 3 located at 11400 8 mile rd do they have some bad batches yes but some good all $35ths rude staff and bud tender for sure better this this dump when I see cars in DP I think must be a meeting or something
bud here is god awful. looks way different than they display on here. only good bud is top shelf, carts are overpriced. dont go here
I was helped by John, he was very knowledgeable with what I needed help with. He made my experience much better than the previous times I have been in. I tried to tip John, but he informed me they are not aloud to accept tips. I understand they say “a pharmacy doesn’t have a tip jar out” BUT, a budtender did not go to school for years and years. So, there is a difference. Your budtender should be aloud to accept tips, when they do a great job. Just saying.
Deals are the best around!
I went here yesterday, been here plenty of times. Today however I realized that they totally ripped me off yesterday. I bought 3 midnight bars x $20each, 2 North laffy taffy x 20 each. Yesterday the edibles were 20% off there for this 5 should’ve come to $80. I also purchased 2g of Big Gas extracts for $45, for a total of $90. Total before tax of $170 after tax 180.2. I paid 228.xx this is bull shit they ripped me off or are falsely advertising pricing
Try their Red Bud Cherry its nice to say the least about it
I normally enjoy my experiences at DPC and this was no different. I didn’t have to wait long before I was budtended by Lily. She was an knowledgeable about the product and she had great energy to go with it. I would for sure recommend a friend or family member here. Stop in and see Lily! -Jeff