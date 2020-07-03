Deals
3Fifteen Detroit 8 Mile and Lahser Specials 3/7 North Extracts .5g carts 3/$100 North Extracts .5g Pax pods $30 Platinum Vape 1g carts 3/$100 Church .75g M1 pods 2/$90 - Red Bud Roots 1g 2pk pre-roll 2/$25 - Motor City Cannabites 100mg ribbon chews 2/$25 Motor City Cannabites 100mg treats/brownies 3/$25 - Five Star 1g wax $55 Blessed Farms 1g LR $55 - 15% OFF HOME DELIVERY *home delivery promo excludes daily deals* __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3Fifteen Detroit 8 Mile and Lahser NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY! Everyday 10am-7:30pm ($20 minimum purchase within a 7 mile radius. Delivery not available for first time patients, we are sorry. )
