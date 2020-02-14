We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
STYLES P IS MAKING SPECIAL VISITS ON VALENTINES DAY!
Detroit Provisioning Center 12pm-2pm!! Receive 20% OFF your entire Purchase!!
About
3Fifteen 8 Mile and Lahser is NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY! *Everyday 10am-7:30pm ($20 minimum purchase within a 7 mile radius.) Place delivery orders through Dutchie on our website www.farwestmi.com
(Menu is updated daily however it is subject to change at any time.)