423 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 129
Show All 56
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Deals
Check Our Daily Deals!!
Valid 3/7/2020 – 3/8/2020
MKX 1G Carts 4/$100 Drip 1G Carts 3/$90 Savage Sticks 1G Carts $25 MKX 1G K-Fire Pods 3/$90 Big Gas .5G Live Resin $25 High Life Farms 1G Sugar $35 Choice 1G Live Resin Sugar $50 North 1G Sugar 3/$90 Redbud Roots 1G Live Resin 2/$85 15% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!
Check Our Daily Deals!!
Valid 3/7/2020 – 3/8/2020
MKX 1G Carts 4/$100 Drip 1G Carts 3/$90 Savage Sticks 1G Carts $25 MKX 1G K-Fire Pods 3/$90 Big Gas .5G Live Resin $25 High Life Farms 1G Sugar $35 Choice 1G Live Resin Sugar $50 North 1G Sugar 3/$90 Redbud Roots 1G Live Resin 2/$85 15% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!
All Products
Headmaster Kush (HMK)
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granola Funk
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Star
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rozay #3
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Breath
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Golden Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
North Extracts 1g Crumble
from Green Peak Innovation
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- Citrix
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Excusive Brands- Lava cake
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Green Peak Innovation
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- Platinum OG
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- Sherbnado
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- Ice Cream Cake #5
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- Gelato #33
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exclusive Brands- 9lb Hammer
from Exclusive Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pound Cake
from Alvarez
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pound Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pearl Scout Cookie
from Alvarez
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pearl Scout Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Chem
from Alvarez
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goji OG
from Alvarez
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #5
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice cream cake #5
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apollo #13
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apollo 13
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #4
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Cookies
from Pure Green
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Cookies
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rozay #1
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rozay #1
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bobble Head
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bobble Head
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HMK 0.5g Cured Resin
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
HMK
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Night Terror OG 1g Cured Resin
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Terror OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
RSO Dart 1g
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts 1g Budder
from Green Peak Innovation
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts 1g Crumble
from Green Peak Innovation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
from Big Gas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
from Big Gas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
from Big Gas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Runtz
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Sundae Sunshine 1g BHO Sugar
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
G.G. #4 1g BHO Sugar
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sunshine #4 1g BHO Sugar
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Triangle Kush 1g BHO Sugar
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
12345 ... 11