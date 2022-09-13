Hey y'all so I heard about-face this dispensary from my daughter & I'm pleased with by flower. I will most definitely be back and will tell my friends about y'all to bring in more business. Very friendly and knowledgeable ❤️
My sister told me about this dispensary and I have to say I'm not disappointed. I've been to many in Tulsa & this is one of the few that actually has what claim to as far as inventory goes & the customer service is enough reason in itself to return for business. They are very knowledgeable about any strain you need to know about. Definitely will be returning 🔥🖤
The staff at 420CookiesClub is helpful and extremely knowledgeable in the cannibis industry. They stock a wide variety of products and I’ve never been disappointed. They stock accessories as well if you are looking for a new pipe or bong. This is my go-to shop and should be yours too.
please come and visit 420 cookies I have an amazing variety of Bud cart and all sorts of extra also have cookie T-shirts they have good Raffles right now they're raffling off a pair of shoes that are worth $400 tickets for the raffle are only $5 Bubba is an amazing bartender they also have the gravity bongs please come and see 420 cookie club you will not be disappointed and remember Bubba's the best tender
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.