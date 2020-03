The 420 Oasis is a new medical and recreational adult use cannabis dispensary located in the heart of Palm Springs. We are focused on providing the highest quality products in a safe and welcoming environment. We offer reliable delivery, education, and premier customer service for locals and visitors alike.

About US:

The 420 Oasis seeks to actively promote and support access for the safe and effective use of medical and recreational cannabis, as a natural alternative, for healthy living and overall wellness, in accordance with all state and local laws.

We are advocates, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, medical patients and recreational cannabis users with a common goal: to fulfill a need for safe access to high quality cannabis products in our community.

We are long-standing full-time residents of the Palm Springs area, with strong ties to the community.

We operate under the most stringent safety standards on and off of our premises, so clients can be assured – whether they come to our storefront or we deliver to them – that every effort has been made to ensure client safety.

Our staff will be friendly, knowledgeable and focused on a personalized customer experience.

Our premises will be video monitored for the safety of our clients and the surrounding neighborhood.

Our Core Values:

ACCOUNTABILITY

We take accountability for the results of our actions, individually & collectively, in our pursuit of continuous improvement.

AUTHENTICITY

The 420 Oasis is passionate about providing high-level service for all internal & external stakeholders in our mission to create meaningful experiences.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

We engage with our community by promoting cannabis education, responsible use and supporting local charities.

COMPLIANCE

Compliance with all city regulations and state laws is our top priority as it allows us to operate a successful business while supporting cannabis legalization.

INTEGRITY

The unmatched quality of our products and services are a result of a collective effort to live out The 420 Oasis guiding principles.

Our Guiding Principles

To provide a safe, welcoming environment in which to obtain cannabis legally.

To source clean, premium, great tasting craft cannabis.

To create a standard of service excellence in the industry.

To provide and promote cannabis education.

To set an example of 100% compliance, upholding all local regulations & state laws.

To create an extraordinary environment of professionalism and friendliness.

To nurture and support our employees, creating a culture of trust and growth.