Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Setting the standard for a Maine delivery service. From a centralized location near Newport, ME we are able to serve both urban and rural clients. Our goal is to deliver superb cannabis and provide the fastest and most reliable delivery service in Maine.