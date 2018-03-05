At 420 factory, we strive to provide a unique experience from other centers. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are here to help you find exactly what you are looking for. We are happy to answer any questions and set you in the right direction. New patients must provide MMP Card & Valid state I.D. *Firestick for $1 for new patients or patient referals* *Firestick for $1 honoring cancer patients and veterans*