Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
GIVE AWAY!!!
Recieve a ticket with every perchase to eneter to win. Winners will be picked every month on the 15th
1st place - $500 store credit
2nd place- $250 store credit
3rd place- $100 store credit
STORE HOURS:
Mon-Thurs: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Fri-Sat : 10:00am - 10:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm - 8:00pm
ALL DAILY SPECIALS -
4 Pre-rolls for $25 Everyday!!!
Munchie Monday 20% off all edibles
Tuesday special: 20% Tinctures and Cartridges
Wax Wednesday 20% off all WAX
Thirsty Thursday 20% OFF all Drinkables ( A Staff favorite)
Weekend Special Fri-Sat - Mix and Match up for 4 different strains 200 dollar OZ
Happy Hour: Buy an 1/8th get 1 gram for 5 dollars ( Two 1/8ths per Patient)
Everyday from 12:00pm - 2:00pm & 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Sunday happy hour ALL DAY!
We provide Rewards progam!
Come check us out or call us for any questions.
CBD and Accessories also sold in store!
We started 46 ReLeaf with a simple vision; cannabis as a consumer product. It is a simple idea with profound consequences for how marijuana is cultivated, produced and marketed. Quality standards matter, best practices matter, brand reputation matters. Helping patients get the help they need and educating them on product knowledge is a big focus point at 46 ReLeaf! We strive to bring you the best possible customer service and experience here at 46 Releaf!