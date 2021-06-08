Excellent, friendly service. Some of the premium bud isn't on the menu, but if you are a cannaseur and know what you are looking for they will have something to your taste. There are local and organic choices too if that's your thing. There is a brand from the east that should be avoided. Struck out 3 out of 3 times. I don't understand why here in the land of world-famous BCBud there is so much product from Ontario and other provinces...I challenge All of the dispensaries to carry more localy grown pot.