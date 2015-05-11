The 515 Broadway Family collectively have over 20 years of history and experience supporting the right to choose natural healing therapies through cannabis. The Company is proud to maintain a high standard of professionalism, experience and compassion with a selective hiring process that seeks individuals who have personal involvement in the cannabis movement, medical research and development, and or community outreach/involvement. Members can be confident that our staff have cannabis based knowledge and experience, as well as a sincere desire to provide helpful assistance and friendly, personal service to each individual. 515 Broadway promotes an environment which fosters health, happiness and a balanced lifestyle, and considers it important to include a well-rounded approach to a positive work place. The staff at 515 Broadway must undergo basic studying, testing, and ongoing training to maintain a level of knowledge, experience and service to meet the high standards members have come to expect during their visits. The Company appreciates the efforts and commitment of all staff, and values the importance of each individual’s resources and ability in maintaining physical and mental health. 515 Broadway is proud to provide stable and rewarding full time employment with Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits to support the staff, and their goals for health and wellness in their daily lives. We welcome you to meet our 515 Broadway Family and experience the difference.