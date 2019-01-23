Follow
580 THC/CBD
580 699 8420
1st Time Customer Discount
First time customers come in and receive a 10% discount on your purchase.
Cannot be used in conjunction with other sales/discount.
Cartridge Sale!!
Valid 10/22/2019
Stop in and receive a 10-15% discount on select 1937 and Juce cartridges!!
Not to be used in conjunction with any other sales/discounts. While supplies last.
Brownie Sale!!
Valid 10/22/2019
Stop in and stock up on 45mg brownies, brought to you by Boys From Oklahoma for $15 OTD!!
While supplies last - Cannot be used in conjunction with additional sales/discounts!