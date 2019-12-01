199 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
Show All 58
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$400
Deals
FREE Preroll For OMMP Spending Over $50!
Valid 12/2/2019
All OMMP MEDICAL PATIENTS are welcome to one free preroll after making a $50 purchase!
Limit one free preroll per OMMP MEDICAL patient.
FREE Preroll For OMMP Spending Over $50!
Valid 12/2/2019
All OMMP MEDICAL PATIENTS are welcome to one free preroll after making a $50 purchase!
Limit one free preroll per OMMP MEDICAL patient.
All Products
Five Star Sativa
from Repleo Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Emerald Valley Growers
17%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hidden Pastry
from Sugarbud
21%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Querkle
from KGB FARMS
20%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24K
from Gnome Grown Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Siskiyou Sour
from Urban Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Face
from Frontier Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Zkittles
from Resin Rancher's
23%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ultraviolence
from Cold Frame Farms
18%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Corazon
from Yerba Buena
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mars Love Triangle
from Tao Gardens
24%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
22%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Dragon
from Excolo Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight
from Gnome Grown Organics
18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD
from Unknown Brand
7.14%
THC
13.6%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Harle-Tsu
from Tao Gardens
14%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dank Sinatra
from Excolo Farms
21%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karamel Kream
from Tao Gardens
22%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Indigo
from Geek Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Urban Farms
21.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Berry
from Lovelife Farms
20.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Berry
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
South African Rose
from KGB FARMS
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
South African Rose
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Eugreen
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Sugarbud
26.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos
from Resin Rancher's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze Raw Co2 Dripper | OM Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Elektra Raw Co2 Dripper | OM Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush Live Resin Gems n' Juice 1g | Funk Extracts
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Casket Crusher Live Resin Terp Suggah 1g | Funk Extracts
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Orange Ganache Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$661 g
In-store only
Snickerdoodle Rosin Batter 1g | Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$661 g
In-store only
Purple Vapor LR | White Label
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Laura Winslow #6 | White Label
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Tangieland LR | White Label
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Blue City Diesel Rocks n' Sauce | Artifact Extracts
from Artifact Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
C.R.E.A.M. Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$661 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush 2.0 Live Gems-N-Juice
from Funk Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sled Dawg Badder Rosin
from Bo's Nose
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
In-store only
Bubbl3gum Breath Shatter
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Candy Kush Hater Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
12345