7 Stars Holistic Healing Center is a Richmond Recreational Marijuana Dispensary 7 Stars HHC operates under a simple philosophy: offer customers great cannabis products and excellent service in a friendly and informative environment. 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center proudly operates as one of Richmond’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries in full compliance with California’s Proposition 64. The dispensary team at 7 Stars HHC is thrilled to share its appreciation of top-grade California cannabis with adult-use consumers. History: Founded by a team of cannabis advocates, 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center’s team was created to serve patients and defend the right to access top-quality cannabis medicine. Originally operating under Prop 215 as a medical collective, 7 Stars HHC’s founders partnered with local officials and law enforcement to help establish Richmond’s regulatory structure. The 7 Stars HHC team showed its city the benefits and safety of professional marijuana collectives and clean cannabis medicines. Positive, professional and trailblazing, 7 Stars HHC’s perseverance has earned the dispensary its place among the vanguard of recreational marijuana dispensaries in California. Staff: 7 Stars HHC’s primary goal is to offer every guest the ultimate marijuana experience every time he or she leaves the store. The team measures its success on the satisfaction of its customers and aims to create a safe, friendly environment where individuals can learn about and purchase high-quality cannabis. Whether a person is cannabis-naive or a seasoned connoisseur, 7 Stars HHC’s highly trained and experienced staff is happy to answer questions. The dispensary team also hosts educational events and fun social gatherings for its recreational customer community. The 7 Stars HHC team is proud to be a contributing member of its Richmond community. The budtenders often partner with local nonprofits and charities to serve as a force for positive change for the communities they serve. 7 Stars HHC’s staff also loves hearing feedback from its customers, whether its recreational guests have product requests or want to volunteer with 7 Stars HHC’s outreach programs. At 7 Stars HHC, people are number one. Menu: 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center employs the most thorough inspection and handling of all cannabis materials to ensure a consistently high level of product selection. The dispensary team partners with top Richmond and nearby growers to source enticing flower cultivars like 7 Stars Cookies, Blue Dream, Lamb’s Bread and Purple Kush. Name-brand extractors like Hmbldt, Bloom Farms, Select and Alchemy by Dark Heart Vapes allow adult use customers to enjoy marijuana discreetly and on-the-go. For long-lasting effects, Moxie Meds, Mary’s Medicinals and Kiva Confections edible offer slow-acting and high-potency relief. All cannabis products at 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center are lab tested for quality assurance. Deals: At this time, 7 Stars HHC accepts cash only and provides an onsite ATM for customer convenience. The team happily provides discounts to veterans and seniors and continues to serve medical marijuana patients for their health needs. Connect with 7 STars HHC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and through the dispensary team’s website. Service Locations: 7 Stars Holistic Health Center serves adult-use cannabis customers from its Richmond facility. Located directly next to I-80 and I-580. The dispensary team at 7 Stars HHC serves recreational customers from Albany, Kensington, Richmond Annex, El Cerrito and Park View with the utmost customer service. Patrons travel from Berkeley, Westbrae, Panoramic Hill and Marina Bay to explore 7 Stars HHC’s marijuana inventory. Visitors from Eastport, Orinda, San Pablo and Rollingwood make the drive to 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center’s bayside store. Location Information: Richmond lies in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, due directly north of Berkeley. The city plays host to Tilden Regional Park, with more than 2000 acres of hiking trails and nature views available for the public to enjoy. The Regional Parks Botanic Garden features plant species native to California's diverse terrain. Train lovers venture to the Golden State Model Railroad Museum to check out the operating railroad exhibit on Point Richmond. NOTE: Prices Listed DO NOT INCLUDE LOCAL AND STATE TAX. Call for questions: 510-527-7827 