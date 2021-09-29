Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

SNOOP IS IN THE HOUSE!! Valid 12/1/2021 - 12/25/2021 Snoop On A Stoop Is Located In All 710 Stores!! If You Are To Find Snoop You Will Receive 10% OFF Your Entire Purchase!! This Deal Is Valid To Every Customer Once A Day!!! Happy Holidays!! This Deal Excludes Dr.Dabber Products.