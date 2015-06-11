Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very helpful and reliable delivery service, would recommend
Codycat420
on August 20, 2017
831 rules! Definitely my favorite dispensary. Really great selection!
michellenyr69
on July 3, 2017
First delivery ever and it was smooth. I was a little hesitate to have it delivered but the deliver person make it easy.
Stillwatersrundeep
on June 9, 2017
I placed an online order pretty late at night and pretty close to their closing time. Wasn't a problem at all. Great service. Great quality. Can't beat $15 eighths. I'll definitely be making another order!
larrycbg
on June 8, 2017
Very good selection and fast delivery! Well packaged product and great driver.....will certainly be back! Thanks!
Alex30
on June 7, 2017
The best delivery ive used so far! Love these guys!
lyftedlagmailcom
on July 9, 2015
Absolutely loved the signup process for these guys, took only 5 minutes. I got the OG Kush and it was very high THC & super tasty.
Seun
on July 7, 2015
This service is excellent, easy to create exchange, awesome medicinal product
DrBud420
on July 3, 2015
I tried their shipwreck, my new favorite strain! ordering more for this weekend!!!
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the review Doc, that is some tasty, and effective medication for sure!
mc62
on July 2, 2015
Excellent og diesel kush, good prices, good service, thanks for making my day!
Dispensary said:
Thanks MC, no you just made our day with your kind words, one love!