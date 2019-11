High Tidings! Welcome to Malibu’s premiere cannabis dispensary. Located just south of the world famous Malibu Pier and Surfrider beach and north of Nobu and above Zuma Jay’s surf shop in downtown Malibu. We carry the highest quality top-shelf organic strains, Malibu top-shelf locally-grown strains, top-shelf CBD flowers and products, smoking/vaping accessories, concentrates and a extensive selection of edibles, including organic vegan and gluten free options. Not only do we carry Malibu’s finest medicine, but we also hold space as a transformational boutique, carrying Malibu locally created art, crystals, healing elixirs, visionary art, fashion, superfood products and other higher consciousness products. Our Patients Are Our Number One Priority. Our entire team is here to help you….from our knowledgeable cannabis consultants to our drivers, we want to know your concerns and how we may relieve your ailments. Take the natural approach with cannabis medicine to calm your anxiety, relieve stress, regain your appetite, and get some much needed sleep. We can also help you alleviate pain and reduce muscle cramps, spasms, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome, PTSD and many more conditions. We will help you find what works from you and help you choose from a wide selection of different strains and edibles available to you on our menu. We will always make sure that every patient is satisfied to our best ability and provide the best care possible.