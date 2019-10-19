A BETTER WAY. Serving the Klamath basin since 2014: Premium quality cannabis and cannabis products in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Located not far off of highway 97 on Washburn Way next door to Dutch Brother's coffee and the Chicken Shack restaurant. We service all of south central Oregon, including Keno, Merrill, Malin, Chiloquin, Sprague River, Crater Lake and more. We are only 20 miles from the California border, and also serve many Northern California areas like Tulelake, Dorris, Weed, Mount Shasta, Alturas, and all areas in between. Once strictly Medical-only, we are now serving OMMP patients 18 and older, AND are fully adult use (recreational), serving anyone 21 and older! The team at "A Better Way" spearheaded the effort in 2018 to overturn the marijuana business bans in the city of Klamath Falls. We worked long and hard to collect enough signatures to put the question to the voters as to whether we wanted to allow recreational cannabis businesses... and the voters said YES! So here we are. Ready to serve YOU. Come say hello to our experienced bud-tenders, and learn about the hottest products in the cannabis market today! Whether you are looking for medical grade cannabis products, including CBD products, to the ultra high THC strains and products that are sure to please even the pickiest of connoisseurs... Locally owned and operated, but offering products from across Oregon. From The freshest flower, to the latest extracts, vape cartridges, edibles and more, we have what you are looking for! Come by and see the amazing selection that we offer. Here are some of the brands and products that we carry: - Select: cartridges, gummies, drippers, THC-a crystals and more - Wyld -chocolates & gummies - Buddies - Cartridges and extracts - Dr. Jolly - cartridges, diamonds, terp sugar, shatter, crumble, and more - Avitas - Cartridges, flower, terp sauce dabs, shatters, diamonds, and more - Hellavated - flavored cartridges - Farmer's Friend Extracts (FFE) - half gram and full gram Cartridges, RSO, batteries, and more - Funk - Live resin, shatter, dabs, and more - Phantom Farms - cartridges, prerolled joints - Orchid - top shelf cartridges and vape batteries - CBD Apothecary - tinctures, capsules, RSO, topicals and more - Fat Packs (Phat Dawg Pharms) 1.2 gram FAT PACKS shatters - Enjoy - drinks & shots - Halo Hush - Shatter, gummies, and more - SIPS - Drinks & tinctures - FLAV - gummy belts & rings - And so many more! Stop in and see for your self the incredible selection and meet the amazing team at A BETTER WAY! ** Medicated product prices do not include tax. This is the OMMP price. Recreational customers, please add 20%