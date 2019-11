A10-17-0000011-TEMP A Green Alternative™ recreational marijuana dispensary with the mission of creating professional, safe access and lab tested medical marijuana. We want to thank all of our current patients for their continued patronage and support of our delivery service. We believe the success of our mission as a delivery service is due entirely to our patient access to a consistent range of top quality medications at affordable prices. In addition we also contribute our success to an incredible assortment of medibles, concentrates, tinctures, drinks, herb, and more, coupled with our 100% total patient satisfaction guarantee, complimented by our professional and experienced staff. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the San Diego community while providing our patients with the finest care, in a friendly, secure and compassionate setting.