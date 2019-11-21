Follow
A Greener Today - Shoreline
Tuesday Terps w/House of Cultivar & Johnny Vanella
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
25% Off All House of Cultivar Weed, Oil, and pre-rolls every Tuesday! Also 20% off All Johnny Vanella Oil including Cartridges and Tankers.
Cannot be combined with other specials.
All Products
Evergreen Tsunami by Hang Roots - 3.5g
from Hang Roots
0.5%
THC
14.3%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC #10 by Mama J's - 3.5g
from MAMA J'S
24.9%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Sesh - 7g
from Sesh
17.79%
THC
0.18%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by Sesh - 7g
from Sesh
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Sizzurp by Sesh - 7g
from Sesh
17.94%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sizzurp
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Frida by Raven - 1g
from Raven
5.52%
THC
13.47%
CBD
Frida
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Pot of Gold - 1g
from Pot of Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Sherbhead by Pot of Gold - 1g
from Pot of Gold
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Private Reserve by 7 Wonders - 7g
from 7 Wonders
20.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Private Resrve
Strain
$42¼ oz
In-store only
Peppermint Cookies by Gold Leaf - 2g
from Gold Leaf
23.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Peppermint Cookies
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Grizzly Kush by Rocket - 1g
from Rocket
20.71%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Hoostagoo by New Day - 3.5g
from New Day
21%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Hoostagoo
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese XXL by Okanogan Gold - 14g
from Okanogan Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ oz
In-store only
Cheese XXL Popcorn by Okanogan Gold - 28g
from Okanogan Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 oz
In-store only
Chem x Cookie by 7 Wonders - 28g
from Surefire Growers
21.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chem X Cookie
Strain
$1601 oz
In-store only
Chem x Cookie by 7 Wonders - 7g
from Surefire
21.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chem X Cookie
Strain
$42¼ oz
In-store only
The Whip by Sub X - 3.5g
from Sub X
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
The Whip by Sub X - 1g
from Sub X
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise (aka One Star) by Surefire Growers - 3.5g
from Surefire Growers
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sunrise
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Pie by Sesh - 7g
from Sesh
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Pie
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Pie by Sesh - 1g
from Sesh
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Pie
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Glucifer by Mama J's - 3.5g
from MAMA J'S
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by SKöRD - 2g
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by SKöRD - 3.5g
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolatina by SKöRD - 2g
from Skord
21%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Sour Alien Dawg by SKöRD - 2g *SALE*
from Unknown Brand
19.77%
THC
0.09%
CBD
A Dub
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Lime Breath OG by House of Cultivar - 3.5g
from House Of Cultivar
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Breath OG
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Mt. Baker Homegrown - 3.5g
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
24.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorrilla Glue #4
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC by Sub X - 1g
from Sub X
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Willy Wonka by Dank Czar - 3.5g
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet by Dank Czar - 1g
from Dank Czar
16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Dank Czar - 3.5g
from Dank Czar
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem x Cookie by 7 Wonders - 14g
from Surefire Growers
21.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chem X Cookie
Strain
$82½ oz
In-store only
Durbert by House of Cultivar - 1g
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Gorilla Guice by House of Cultivar - 3.5g
from House Of Cultivar
16.58%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya Punch by Mt. Baker Homegrown - 3.5g
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dr. Who by Doghouse - 3.5g
from DogHouse
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Headband by Doghouse - 3.5g
from DogHouse
27.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie Land #5 by Doghouse - 3.5g
from DogHouse
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express by Surefire - 1g
from Surefire
26.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
