Come and try out A Plus Dispensary's Full Compliance Tested Medical Cannabis. Our Product is locally grown and we only use Live Rosins. A Plus Medical is located at the 2100 Center on 21st and HWY 169. Our Address is 10330 E 21st St Tulsa,Ok 74129. We have a 10% New Patient Discount and Daily 25% For Our Veterans. Our Disabled Vets can show their card and also get one .7g Pre-roll a day for ONLY a Nickel!! Phone Number: 918-340-5555 Store hours: MON-THUR: 10:30AM - 9PM FRI: 10:30AM - 11PM. SAT 10:00AM - 11PM