Twisted Thursday!!! 15% OFF Alien Rock Candy and Bruce Banner!!! Happy Healing!!!
About
Come and try out A Plus Dispensary's Full Compliance Tested Medical Cannabis. Our Product is locally grown and we only use Live Rosins.
A Plus Medical is located at the 2100 Center on 21st and HWY 169. Our Address is 10330 E 21st St Tulsa,Ok 74129.
We have a 10% New Patient Discount and Daily 25% For Our Veterans.
Our Disabled Vets can show their card and also get one .7g Pre-roll a day for ONLY a Nickel!!
Phone Number: 918-340-5555
Store hours:
MON-THUR: 10:30AM - 9PM
FRI: 10:30AM - 11PM.
SAT 10:00AM - 11PM