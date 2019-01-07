49 products
Out of state medical patients welcome
Valid 7/1/2019 – 1/2/2021
We are now able to provide medical cannabis to out of state patients with proper medical recommendation from your doctor and current photo ID.
Must have current photo ID Along with current medical recommendation from your health care provider. **2.5 ounces may be purchased every 15 days**
All Products
Ambulance
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
ambulance
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elvis
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Elvis
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
Lemon Meringue
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
29.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Walker Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Qantum Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jedi Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
30.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24k Gold
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
24%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rosin
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
25mg CBD Crumble
from Green Roads
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
250mg CBD wax
from Green Roads
___
THC
25%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate pucks .5g
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
94%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Distillate Syringe 1ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
94%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Syringes (RSO) 1 gram
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
75%
THC
6%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Pet Rx Dog Treats 20 mg package
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
20%
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
100mg CBD Candy Bar
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
100 mg CBD lollipop
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
100%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
100mg THC Candy Bars
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
200 mg THC Candy Bar
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
20mg CBD Capsules
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
4 Pack Hard Candy
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Canna- Z Night Time Sleep Aid
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
Pain Relief Capsules
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
3000 mg CBD tincture 1oz 100 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
3000mg
CBD
$175each
In-store only
3000 mg THC Tincture 1oz 100 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
3000mg
THC
___
CBD
$175each
In-store only
1200 mg CBD Tincture 2oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
1200mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1200 mg THC Tincture 2oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
1200mg
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
600 mg CBD Tincture 20 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
600mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
600 mg THC Tincture 20 mg/ml
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CBD/THC 2:1 Tincture 600mg 1oz
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
200mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Pet Rx CBD 2oz 500mg
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
THC Gummies
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14pack of 20
In-store only
Wicked Maine Tea
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Pre-rolled joint
from AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
12