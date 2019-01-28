AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives, LLC, was established in 2015. Roy and his family own and operate this local small business. In 2002, Roy was in a severe motorcycle accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury, fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, along with multiple other fractures. He spent 3 months in the hospital. During his recovery, Roy found prescription medications not only to be ineffective, but actually slowed and hindered his progress to heal and regain function. Roy then turned to the holistic and therapeutic benefits of cannabis. From these roots of healing, the philosophy of AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives was established. AAA Pharmaceutical Alternatives is a licensed medical caregiver serving Central Maine. Our patients come from all over the state to access our high quality medical marijuana at affordable prices. After receiving your prescription, please call or come in to sit down with one of our highly qualified staff who will discuss specific strands/breeds and products offered. Our varied selection will allow you to find the type you believe will most benefit your condition. AAA products are handcrafted. The majority of which is made in-house, developed by our experienced lab technician. Medical marijuana has proven benefits for mind, body, and spirit. Our job is to treat the whole person, not just the condition. We don’t judge the individual, but instead, focus on the imbalances that affect overall health. We have patients that see us for a wide number of reasons. These include, but are not limited to: chronic pain, cancer, anxiety, arthritis, fibromyalgia, opioid addiction, insomnia, and other illnesses. Call or stop by to have your questions answered and begin your healing journey today.