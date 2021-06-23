Our mission is to provide a fun, relaxing and easy experience for our customers to purchase cannabis. We strive to be a critcal link between the growers and the consumer in our community. At Above the Clouds Cannabis, we will provide quality products that will be reliable and consistent over time. We want our customers to be able to rely on quality merchandise and information that is always evolving. We want our customers to rely on these quality products that they will be able to get to know, love and come back for again and again. Come visit us at 1126 The Queensway in Etobicoke Ontario!