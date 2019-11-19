Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
11.19: Two's-day Tuesday at Acres Cannabis buy 2 get 1 for a $.01 on most items store wide. Cannot combine or stack discounts.
About
Adult Use Only (21+) | Easy Access off I-15 at Sahara - 85 Parking Spots
Offering home delivery through: https://www.blackbirdgo.com/dispensary/acres-cannabis
The Underground:
Come visit the world's first Marijuana Farmer's Market, The Underground is now open on Friday & Saturday's from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Multiple discounts may not be combined. *Restrictions apply.
***Tax is NOT included*** We take cash, ATM on-site.
Acres offers an immersive art and cannabis experience unlike any the world has seen and is home to a live production facility, showing off their cannabis processes behind a large glass viewing space. Curious customers can watch their marijuana extraction artists at work, or see how the plant gets made into the delicious edibles