I like everything about this dispensary! They keep a good selection of quality flower and go above and beyond to deliver the strain(s) that work. The atmosphere is relaxed and the staff are well informed and helpful. Love the hand trimming!
Affordablesucks
on November 18, 2019
Not good
Krains55
on November 7, 2019
Amazing place to go !!!!!
Rmpruitt
on October 29, 2019
Always amazing
BeckO85
on October 25, 2019
DaChid
on October 22, 2019
It was a dope visit! ✌
BLESSED-NEST
on October 19, 2019
Everything!
holymackerell
on October 19, 2019
I come here weekly. Very friendly staff and great product!!
AmieSalene
on October 17, 2019
Loved every experience I've had there! Helpful and friendly staff and great atmosphere.