Follow
Aficannado Craft Cannabis Company
(269) 455-5556
24 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$315
Deals
PRICE DROP! Element Live Badder and Claw Cartridges!
Valid 10/4/2019
While supplies last!! Find Element Live Badder on sale for $65/gram and Claw 1/2 gram cartridges for $30!!
PRICE DROP! Element Live Badder and Claw Cartridges!
Valid 10/4/2019
While supplies last!! Find Element Live Badder on sale for $65/gram and Claw 1/2 gram cartridges for $30!!
All Products
Legend of Nigeria
from Unknown Brand
19.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
RSO
from Monster Extracts
68.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Element Mix Tape Live Badder
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Element Mint Chip Live Badder
from Unknown Brand
83.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Choice Strawberry Soft Chew Cubes
from Choice Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Midnight Thin Mint Cookie Bar
from Midnight Extracts
185mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dixie Berry Blaze Gummies
from Dixie Brands
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Midnight Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar
from Midnight Extracts
185mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
CBD Tincture
from Galactic Meds
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
THC Tincture
from Galactic Meds
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
RISE THCa Tablets
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RISE CBD Tablets
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
10%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
RISE Daily Tablets
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RISE THC Tablets
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Dixie Sour Smash Gummies
from Dixie Brands
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Puffco Peak
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$315each
In-store only
Puffco Plus Pen
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Mary's THC Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
T-Shirts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Claw vFire Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Palm C-Cell Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Synergy Topical Balm
from Dixie Brands
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mary's CBD Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Mary's 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only