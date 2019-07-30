Born in Douglas, Michigan, we at Aficannado Craft Cannabis Company are a team of grass-roots enthusiasts who are driven as much by our product quality as we are by our passion for our patients. We are proudly serving West Michigan and its surrounding areas, including but not limited to, Saugatuck, Fennville, Holland, Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, South Haven, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo. We accept out-of-state patients with a valid Medical Card and Drivers License. We offer a multitude of discounts, including first-time patients, referrals, and veterans.