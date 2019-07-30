Valerieliz on October 23, 2019

I've been driving 40 miles to get my flower - not anymore! This place is amazing! The staff is beyond professional and very knowledgeable. They offer 2 strains of flower - one sativa dominant (Legend of Nigeria) & one indica dominant (Flo OG). I've tried both. Every other dispensary has given me flower that leaves me feeling hungover the next day and I get a headache while smoking. Neither of the flower strains from Affricanado has caused a headache either while smoking or after. I thought I was going to have to give up smoking. While they only offer 2 strains currently, they are quality! I will be back - probably in a few weeks 😋