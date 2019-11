Los Angeles Farmers is a new and improved marijuana dispensary where patients can browse the wide selection of exquisite terpenes by the Jungle Boys. Los Angeles Farmers is the second home of the Jungle Boys carrying a vast inventory of cannabis products such as Jungle Boys Full Melts, Jungle Boys Rosin, Oil Refinery Co. and much more! All First Time Medical Patients and Renewals must have the original paper documment of their California Medical Marijuana recommendation and valid state ID to enter the facility. All Returning Patients may bring their valid state ID along with a rec card or a copy of their recommendation. All Recreational consumers must bring their valid ID and be over 21 years of age. Los Angeles cannabis consumers can find Los Angeles Farmers off the 10 Freeway on 17th St and Griffith Ave with a parking lot conveniently near the storefront. The dispensary team welcomes medical marijuana patients extending from Los Angeles County, Orange County to out of state and even out of country cannabis pioneers! We strive to provide top quality and clean medicine for all patients. Our staff is trained to provide the utmost knowledge about each product carried inside our collective to ensure each individual is well informed and feels confident about his/her donation. Patients are and will continue to be our number one priority. M10-18-0000257-TEMP, A10-18-0000214-TEMP