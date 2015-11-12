Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Ajoya is the celebration of experience and personal freedom. We are a cannabis-based lifestyle brand offering the very best products, apparel and premium accessories for medical users in Colorado. As one of the most trusted and forward-thinking champions of this versatile plant we continue to revolutionize the practice of crafting and introducing people to new and meaningful way to enjoy cannabis.
The Lakewood location is MEDICAL ONLY. For recreational sales, please visit our Louisville location!