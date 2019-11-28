Follow
Deals
DOUBLE POINTS FOR MEMBERS - Thursday
Valid 4/12/2018 – 2/26/2027
Stop by Ajoya every Thursday for Member Appreciation Day and receive DOUBLE POINTS on your retail or medical purchases. Valid for Ajoya Members only, but it’s easy and free to sign up if you need to! We proudly serve both Rec and Med patients. Let us be your Primary Medical Marijuana Center for even more perks! :D
Check with your budtender for more details. Offers may be subject to additional terms and restrictions.
All Products
MED - Ajoya - Purple Sunset #4 - 21% THC
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
MED - Range Street - Holy Spirit - 17% THC
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
MED - Range Street - Lost Coast OG - 19% THC
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
REC - Ajoya - Purple Sunset #4 - 20% THC
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
REC - Ajoya - Snowball - 21%THC
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
REC - Bloom County - Grease Monkey - 27%THC
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Bloom County - New York City Diesel - 25%THC
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Boulder Built - Mandarin Sunset - 18% THC
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Locol Love Specialty - Colorado Cream Soda x MAC - 23% THC
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$604 Grams
$604 Grams
REC - Locol Love Specialty - Mic Drop x Tally Mon - 23% THC
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$604 Grams
$604 Grams
REC - Wild Horse - Bazookies - 12% THC
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Wild Horse - Durban Kush - 19% THC
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Wild Horse - Mac & Cheese - 12% THC
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Wild Horse - Pineapple Chunk - 15% THC
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
REC - Wild Horse - Tangi Dosi - 18% THC
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
MED - Ajoya - CRx - Dream Diesel Live Budder - 70% THC
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.221 gram
$32.221 gram
MED - Ajoya - CRx - Grapefruit Glue Live Budder - 71% THC
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.221 gram
$32.221 gram
MED - Ajoya by Apothecary - Afghani Chem Dawg Wax - 74% THC
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Elevate Shatter - 65% THC
from Unknown Brand
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Focus Shatter - 67% THC
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Golden Joker Wax - 64% THC
from Unknown Brand
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Poison Lemon Shatter - 65% THC
from Unknown Brand
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Queen Of The North Wax - 61% THC
from Unknown Brand
61%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Sage Fruit Wax - 69% THC
from Unknown Brand
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - UK Lemon Cookies Budder - 73% THC
from Unknown Brand
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - Ajoya by CRx - Unwind Shatter - 68% THC
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
MED - CSC - Afghani Wax - 63% THC
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - CSC - Diesel Shatter - 68% THC
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - CSC - Diesel Train Haze Wax - 61% THC
from Unknown Brand
61%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - CSC - Lemon Sour Diesel Wax - 60% THC
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
MED - CSC - Punch Breath Shatter - 65% THC
from Unknown Brand
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - CSC - Purple Urkle Wax - 66% THC
from Unknown Brand
66%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - CSC - Unicorn Star Kush Wax - 63% THC
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - CSC - Violator Kush Wax - 66% THC
from Unknown Brand
66%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
MED - Focused Labs - Distillate Syringe - Grape Krypt - 97% THC
from Unknown Brand
97%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MED - Focused Labs - Durban Diesel CO2 Cartridge - 69% THC
from Unknown Brand
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
MED - Focused Labs - GG CO2 Syringe - 83% THC
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MED - Focused Labs - Green Crack Distillate Syringe - 93% THC
from Unknown Brand
93%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MED - Focused Labs - Snowball CO2 Cartridge - 79% THC
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
MED - Focused Labs - Snowball CO2 Syringe - 88% THC
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
