Follow
AK Frost - Anchorage
907-563-WEED (9333)
50 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
Preroll of the day
Valid 10/3/2019
AK Aspirin (CBD/INDICA) full gram preroll All Bud No Trim or shake
While Supplies Last 2 per person limit
Preroll of the day
Valid 10/3/2019
AK Aspirin (CBD/INDICA) full gram preroll All Bud No Trim or shake
While Supplies Last 2 per person limit
All Products
Grow A Pear
from Unknown Brand
24.51%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
10.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
God's Gift
from Unknown Brand
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Boretide
from Unknown Brand
16.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sunny cove
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
11.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Winter Solstice
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
AK Aspirin
from Unknown Brand
5.25%
THC
15.26%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
from Unknown Brand
10.92%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Biff
from Unknown Brand
15.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Devious Little Bastard
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Papa's Headband
from Unknown Brand
25.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Summer Solstice
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Termination Dust
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush Phenotype
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Yardsale
from Unknown Brand
14.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Pineapple SAP Cartridge .5g
from Unknown Brand
69.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sativa SAP Cartridge .5g
from Unknown Brand
74.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream SAP Cartridge .5g
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
SAP Vape Cartridge .5g
from Unknown Brand
79.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
SAP Syringe 1G
from Unknown Brand
81.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Kreative Konfections Cinnamon Soft Chews
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Kreative Konfections Lime Soft Chews
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
SAP Capsules (10 CAPS)
from Unknown Brand
4.81mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
2:1 THC:CBD SAP Tincture
from Unknown Brand
5.28mg
THC
2.45mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
SAP Tincture (10ML)
from Unknown Brand
5.32mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$201 bottle
In-store only
Somango Tincture (10ML)
from Unknown Brand
4.37mg
THC
10.35mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Termination Dust 7 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
AK Aspirin 3 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
5.25%
THC
15.26%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Golden Goat 3 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
15.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Grow a Pear 7-Pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Boretide (1g)
from Unknown Brand
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Biff 7 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
God's Gift 3 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Biff (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Golden Goat (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
14.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze (1g)
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Blue Diesel (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
20.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Yardsale 7 PCK (.5g)
from Unknown Brand
11.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
12