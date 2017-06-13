AK FROST, LLC is a locally owned recreational marijuana dispensary AK Frost proudly introduced their premium cannabis dispensary stocked with In-House cannabis flower, processed distillates and concentrates into Anchorage’s retail marijuana scene. Highly knowledgeable and friendly, AK Frost strives to be Anchorage’s number one choice for All-Things-Marijuana. AK Frost enjoys sponsoring events and non-profit organizations such as the iconic Iron Dog Races, MMA Fights, and The Hospice of Anchorage. HISTORY On June 9th, 2017, the team at AK Frost opened their doors as one of the first and only vertically integrated dispensaries in Alaska. Their retail store is largely known throughout Anchorage for their in-house quality cannabis available at an affordable price. Coupled with exciting employment opportunities and a friendly environment for newcomers and veteran users alike, AK Frost is the dispensary devoted to making all customers feel comfortable purchasing product recreationally. AK Frost is determined to make their customers happy and proudly offer the best products, largest selection, and fairest prices to the members of the community and guests from beyond. MENU: AK Frost’s menu showcases many strains for everyone’s personal recreational needs. Can't sleep or need to shut your brain down after a long day at work? One of our top sellers, the amazingly smooth and tasty Sunny Cove OG, is the perfect fit! Looking to clean your garage, paint a picture or get creative? Our Golden Goat is the answer as the King of our Sativa strains! All cannabis products are created through AK Frost’s cultivation division Isidore. All concentrates, distillates, and tinctures are created by AK Frost manufacturing lab AK Rime. Shatter is AK Frost’s specialty. You can find the cartridges as one of their best sellers. Customers can browse through popular strains like Poppas’ OG, Summer Solstice, Blue Dream and other cultivators exclusive to AK Frost. All marijuana products are lab tested to ensure they provide quality products before hitting AK Frost’s shelves. Like many others, at this time AK Frost accepts cash only. For the inconvenience, we provide 2 ATM machines on-site. Curious clients can connect with the company on Facebook, AK-Frost.com, or easily call or email management with any questions. Their parking-lot features 17 large parking spaces and multiple with ADA accessibility. All visitors entering the premises will need to present Valid Identification. Under 3 AAC 306.710. There must be a photo, D.O.B, and expiration date on an identification card. Examples of valid identification are as follows: an unaltered passport, drivers license or state identification card. We can no longer accept Tribal Identification cards per regulations. Location: AK Frost is conveniently located on International Airport Road between C Street and Old Seward in central Anchorage. That makes their store an easy stop right off the plane for curious tourists. They welcome patrons from throughout Anchorage, Eagle River, The Butte, Palmer, and Wasilla. So many customers can experience their top quality cannabis. AK Frost takes pride in offering clean and affordable marijuana. Anchorage is Alaska’s largest city, found in the southern area of the Cook Inlet. Visitors arrive in the region via the Ted Stevens International Airport and can explore a wide variety of cultural, natural and historical attractions. Downtown Anchorage is home to the Anchorage Museum of Alaskan Artifacts, while the Alaska Museum of Science and Nature features exhibits like the Dinosaurs of Darkness, AK Marine Life, Ice Age Alaska and Rocks and Minerals. The Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall features dozens of trendy fashion spots for shoppers to enjoy, as well as the Performing Arts Center hosting Plays, Symphonies, and Dance Recitals are just a block away! Disclaimer: Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive. Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence. There are health risks associated with the consumption of marijuana. For use only by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.