Follow
AK Joint
907-522-5222
159 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 99
Show All 46
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$448
Deals
$25 Eighths Every Day
Valid 10/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
Stop by or call to see which $25 eighth we have in stock today! Don't worry, Tuesday's are still our favorite day - Stop in for multiple choices and preroll deals every Tuesday
Limit 1 ounce per customer
$25 Eighths Every Day
Valid 10/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
Stop by or call to see which $25 eighth we have in stock today! Don't worry, Tuesday's are still our favorite day - Stop in for multiple choices and preroll deals every Tuesday
Limit 1 ounce per customer
Staff picks
Grease Monkey
from Alaskan Blooms
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Ice Pucker Baller Jar
from Refine Alaska
78.5%
THC
2.9%
CBD
Lemon Ice Pucker
Strain
$420¼ oz
In-store only
All Products
Gas Monkey Kief
from Green Go
44.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Monkey
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush Kief
from Green Go
42.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Bubblegum Kush
from Alaskan Blooms
15.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
JillyBean *1.45% TERPS*
from Stoned Salmon
17.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Yum Yum
from AK Kush
25.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Yum Yum
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Taint CBD
from Alaskan Blooms
7.39%
THC
18.55%
CBD
Taint CBD
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Guest Services
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snow Monster
from Alaskan Blooms
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cordial
from Alaskan Blooms
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Cordial
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Berry Kush
from Aurora Blaze
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Berry Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry
from Alaskan Blooms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poison Pineapple **1.82% TERPS**
from Voodoo Cannabis
25.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Pineapple
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough **1.80% TERPS**
from Voodoo Cannabis Company
20.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from Frontier Grow Labs, LLC
23.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cupcake *3.48% TERPS*
from Green Go
33.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cupcake
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies Bubble Hash *3.20% TERPS*
from Cold Creek Extracts
55.67%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
GelatOG *1.9% TERPS*
from Fireweed Extracts
72.03%
THC
0%
CBD
GelatOG
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk FEEHO
from Cold Creek Extracts
76.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Chunk
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Snowcapped Romance Bubble Hash
from Cold Creek Extracts
47.87%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Snowcapped Romance
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Purple Fire Oil Syringe *8.64% Terps*
from Top Hat Concentrates
53.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Fire
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
KnappTime Oil Syringe *2.93% Terps*
from Top Hat Concentrates
55.32%
THC
0%
CBD
KnappTime
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Rainmaker Klick Pen *6.3% Terps*
from Herban Extracts
62.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Hash Rosin *5.06% TERPS*
from Cold Creek Extracts
65.72%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles Terp Sugar **3.97% TERPS**
from Will's World
64.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruity Pebbles
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Watermelon Mojito Sugar Wax **1.6% TERPS**
from Fireweed Extracts
75.98%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Watermelon Mojito
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Darkside Terp Sugar **3.83% TERPS**
from Will's World
61.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Darkside
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Tangerine Dream Terp Sugar **1.62% TERPS**
from Fireweed Extracts
79.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
OG Kush Terp Sugar **3.11% TERPS**
from Will's World
71.68%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Sweet Smile Haze *5.39% TERPS*
from Good Titrations
76%
THC
1%
CBD
Sweet Smile Haze
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Purple Berry Kush *4% TERPS*
from Good Titrations
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Berry Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Cosmic Glue Sugar Wax
from Babylon Company
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Cosmic Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blackberry Soda Sugar Wax
from Babylon Company
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Soda
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Mazar Amnesia Wax
from Babylon Company
63.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar Amnesia
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blackberry Glue Sugar Wax
from Babylon Company
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
OG 18 wax *3% TERPS*
from GOOD LLC
73%
THC
0.22%
CBD
OG 18
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Hell's Fire OG wax *1.9% TERPS*
from GOOD LLC
70%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Hell's Fire OG
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Lemon Tree live resin sugar *6% TERPS*
from GOOD LLC
66%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
White Fire OG shatter *2% TERPS*
from GOOD LLC
68%
THC
0.21%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
1234