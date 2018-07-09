Anchorage’s cannabis community has access to premium marijuana provided with expert service at AK Joint! This adult-use Anchorage dispensary is the purveyor of quality. Customers never have to worry about being caught without cash, as AK Joint maximizes convenience with an ATM onsite and one of the lowest ATM fees in Alaska! Returning patrons have the opportunity to participate in AK Joint’s loyalty program. To learn more, ask your budtender for details during your visit. AK Joint offers a selection of over 20 unique strains, all cultivated with the best practices and lab tested to ensure only clean and potent products line its shelves. Adult users can beef up their gear as well; AK Joint provides a large selection of glass and vaping accessories. This South Anchorage adult-use cannabis dispensary is nestled in the south end of Schoon Street behind Schlotzsky’s Deli on Dimond Blvd. The compassionate team at AK Joint is happy to connect recreational cannabis users throughout Anchorage to premium cannabis products. Those in Bird Creek, Girdwood, and Indian neighborhoods are just moments away from this cannabis dispensary.