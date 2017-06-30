squeakywarrior on April 17, 2019

I’ve been around town - several different shops. I always come back here. Very helpful, informative, welcoming and professional. Not sure what a more they could do to make it a more “chill vibe” but as an older, experienced, no BS user of all types of cannabis products, I appreciate the emphasis being on the intelligent, friendly assistance with just the right dash of “stoner” mixed in.