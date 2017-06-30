MrShaggs
This place was pretty cool. Pricing is on par with other places in Anchorage, and it is pretty cool that they offer a veterans discount. On my first visit, they had a wheel set up that you could spin for prizes, which was exciting.
4.6
10 reviews
I’ve been around town - several different shops. I always come back here. Very helpful, informative, welcoming and professional. Not sure what a more they could do to make it a more “chill vibe” but as an older, experienced, no BS user of all types of cannabis products, I appreciate the emphasis being on the intelligent, friendly assistance with just the right dash of “stoner” mixed in.
Have no idea what happen but I definitely see a change in the Atmosphere it’s very welcoming and honestly great selection of products. Definitely made this one of my go to places.
Just not a fan, the vibe wasn’t chill.
I don’t visit this location often, but when I do, I receive great customer service. Also, every time I buy pre-rolls from here, I don’t get some janky stuff that burns all weird and wastes the product. Their joints burn super nicely.
great place to come into. such friendly service. these are good people to give your business to
Great place, have been a couple times, the staff are helpful, know their products. The store is convenient to the my side of town.
This is the only shop i go to now, what a Great staff too. They’re knowledge about what products they have, friendly, and always willing to help. Slow Burn also has the Best weed and prices in Town, hands down.
Awesome some of the most reasonable prices in town
I really like this place!! The bid tenders are super nice and very knowledgeable. The store itself is huge! There is a ATM on site which I really like. Great selection of different strains. Would totally go back when I'm downtown.