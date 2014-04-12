Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are now serving medical and recreational customers. Look for ***REC for recreational pricing that includes tax. Serving up top quality products since 2014 with a strong focus on customer service. Best prices in town and open late for our customers convenience. Call in your order to skip the lines. Check us out today!