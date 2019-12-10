264 products
Fresh Delivery from Pilot Farms Now $48 1/2 oz
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/1/2020
Limited Time Only. Pilot Farms Mtn Girl Huckleberry and Mtn Girl now $48 for 1/2 oz.
Some restrictions may apply
All Products
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.5%
THC
0.69%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Ultraviolet
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.96%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mendo Ultraviolet
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Layer Cake
from Ideal Farms
32.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubbl3gum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
22.06%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Forward Cannabis
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #5
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dog Park #5
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem
from Prūf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl
from Pilot Farm
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
from Pilot Farm
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Pilot Farm
20.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon Desert Frost (High CBD) *CGC*
from Yerba Buena CBD
0.75%
THC
16.56%
CBD
Blueberry x Sour Diesel x Desert F
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderliner Xtrm
from Critical Green Farms
20.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Borderliner Xtrm
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
35.26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Future
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Fr33dom Farms
34.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
31.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Irish Cream
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Acai No. 3
from Prūf Cultivar
18.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush (High CBD)
from East Fork Cultivars
0.58%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Fr33dom Farms
32.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
24.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Golden Goat x Tangie Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo
from Prūf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlicane Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.48%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Platinum Kush Breath Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
67.48%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Platinum Kush Breath
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Valley Chem O.G. Live Resin Budder
from Echo Electuary
65.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Chem O.G.
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Synchronicity Live Resin Budder
from Echo Electuary
68.4%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Synchronicity
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Blueberry Northern Lights Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
70.84%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blueberry x Northern Lights
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Chunk Dawg Shatter
from White Label Extracts
76.52%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Jack Herer x Bubbabomb x 9D4 Shatter
from White Label Extracts
71.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Jack Herer x Bubbabomb x 9D4
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Blue Magoo Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
73.71%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
76.43%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Tres Dawg Shatter
from Mana Extracts
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tres Dawg
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cotton Candy Kush Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
78.7%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Mana Mix Kief
from Mana Extracts
34.49%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mimosa Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
76.7%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Banana Punch Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
70.7%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Jack Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
69.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
