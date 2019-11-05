Follow
Alchemy Gold Healing
All Grams 10$ All Flower
Valid 11/18/2019 – 12/2/2019
10$ Grams All Day Long Get it While Supplies Last
Come In While Supplies Last
All Products
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Hog 5$ A Gram 140$ OZ OTD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Hog
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch 5$ A Gram 140$ OZ OTD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jacked Up
from Unknown Brand
23.49%
THC
5.25%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV -OG
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin SHAKE 1:1 CBD/THC 5$ Gram OTD
from Unknown Brand
4.43%
THC
6.89%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BlackEyed Katy Shake 5$ A Gram OTD
from Unknown Brand
16.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black eyed Katy
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake 5$ OTD A Gram
from Unknown Brand
23.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Mass
from Unknown Brand
16.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Mass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dina Chem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dinachem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purp
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Wonder
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla 🦍 Zkittlez🍬OTD
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$9.251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie Vape 💨
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ATF VAPE 💨
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaska
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Vape 💨
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Vape 💨
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Zkittlez Vape By Green Unicorn
from Unknown Brand
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Barry White Vape Green Unicorn
from Unknown Brand
83.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express By Green Unicorn
from Unknown Brand
75.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Durban Poison Cartridge
from Mary Mechanix
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$69.381 g
In-store only
Runtz Vape Cartridge
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Duck Tape Cartridge 91%
from Unknown Brand
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.811 g
In-store only
Zkittlez Cake Cartridge 91%
from Unknown Brand
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$57.811 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Cartridge 91%
from Unknown Brand
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$57.811 g
In-store only
Grape Ape Cartridge 91%
from Unknown Brand
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$57.811 g
In-store only
Zkittlez Cartridge 92%
from Mary Mechanix
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$57.811 g
In-store only
Rosin Crumble Fire 🔥
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum RSO
from Mary Mechanix
65.88%
THC
3.16%
CBD
$57.811 g
In-store only
SFV OG KUSH WPFF SHATTER
from Unknown Brand
78%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$46.251 g
In-store only
True OG Shatter WPFF
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$46.251 g
In-store only
Skywalker Og Shatter WPFF
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$46.251 g
In-store only
Mr.Macks THC TINCTURE 🤫🤫🤫
from Mr. Mack's
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Candy Jack
Strain
$127.19each
In-store only
THC TINCTURE 😮😮😮
from Mr. Mack's
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GSC
Strain
$127.19each
In-store only
THC TINCTURE MULTIPLE FLAVORS
from Mr. Mack's
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$127.19each
In-store only
Vegan Gummies 100Mg Thc
from Encore Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$34.69each
In-store only
Encore Vegan Gummies 1:1 Ratio
from Encore Edibles
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40.47each
In-store only
Hard Candies Multiple Flavors
from Mr. Mack's
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$34.69each
In-store only
Caramels 35mg each one 175 mg total
from Mr. Mack's
175mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46.25each
In-store only
12