Dreamr32 on June 4, 2019

Tree was good. My only problem is the fact I asked if all strains were 40$ like the deal said, was told yes. Once checking out one of the ones I got was not all of a sudden because it was different. Uhm ok so why not say that when I asked you before choosing? Didn’t get a thank you or come back again. Nice tree but poor customer service. Could have been a bad day might try this place again. If your going to have a deal know which ones are included before checking out. Thanks