Emeralz
Great people, but if you buy the shake , plan to only use it for edibles.. the shake I bought was trim.. leaves tiny sticks/stems, and a few.very tiny small buds.. nothing shake about it.. Was definitely the bottom of a.plant that the buds didn't get light.. Microscope did show some thc on the stuff. But can't smoke it, couldn't even add it to premium, as there is just too much sticks/crap... It hurt... I guess I will have to make edibles.. 70.00 down the drain.. going to pass next time.. But it may be good for someone who wants edibles.