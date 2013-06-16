Welcome to All Greens Dispensary located in the Northwest Valley in the city of Sun City.

We offer daily SPECIALS for all patients!

All Greens wholeheartedly certifies that our products are inspected, tested and guaranteed to be of Medicinal Quality. We offer dozens of strains of flower and concentrates to choose from and pride ourselves on having the highest quality & largest selection of medication in Arizona.

It's not just for smoking anymore… Edibles provide an effective discreet way to medicate. We have several varieties and strengths of cookies, brownies, soda, ice cream, tea bags, coffee, chocolate bars, gummy bears, popcorn and more!

We also carry a large selection of CBD products for patients who do not want the psycho-active effects of THC. A few of the many healing components of CBD include: anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anxiolytic and anti-emetic properties. We also have a line of CBD pet products for our 4-legged family.

Education is a top priority here at All Greens our staff receives monthly continuing education classes from our Medical Director. We also offer educational classes to the public at least twice a month for cardholders and non-cardholders. So our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always ready and happy to assist you and answer any questions you may have.

Sincerely,

All Greens

Tax included, cash and debit accepted (2.29 fee for all debit transactions)

We are open 7 days a week, including Holidays:

http://www.allgreensaz.com