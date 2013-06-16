loveand420 on March 3, 2019

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY OR TIME HERE!! I purchased a "live resin" vape a couple of days ago. I also purchased the battery (all greens brand). The bartender explained that the vape may burn if I use my other c-cell. First, this vape is NOT live resin. There is no bud flavor. I cannot even tell from the flavor, that this was a BLEU CHEESE vape. No potent cheese flavor. My main complaint is that the vape oil burned and turned completely black while on the lowest heat setting. When I contacted All Greens (Sun City AZ) I was told there is no way to refund my money and no returns allowed. What a waste of $40. I will NEVER go back to this dispensary. They are a joke!