wanted to be a patient but they don't pick up the phone. that sucks.
bfjl86
on April 9, 2020
Love!
Goldeneyez
on March 20, 2020
Fantastic
Bertabee76
on December 18, 2019
love this location. has a great selection of edibles.
Annakapene
on August 31, 2019
Love this place 👌🏼🤪🔥🔥
The48ronin
on June 6, 2019
Best dispensary this side of town
theNekk
on March 5, 2019
For me super friendly, very helpful, and convenient location.
loveand420
on March 3, 2019
DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY OR TIME HERE!! I purchased a "live resin" vape a couple of days ago. I also purchased the battery (all greens brand). The bartender explained that the vape may burn if I use my other c-cell. First, this vape is NOT live resin. There is no bud flavor. I cannot even tell from the flavor, that this was a BLEU CHEESE vape. No potent cheese flavor. My main complaint is that the vape oil burned and turned completely black while on the lowest heat setting. When I contacted All Greens (Sun City AZ) I was told there is no way to refund my money and no returns allowed. What a waste of $40. I will NEVER go back to this dispensary. They are a joke!
Dro5
on February 24, 2019
best I have been to, starting with the lady at the front desk!
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind words! We strive for only the best!
Elnazz
on February 22, 2019
Good Bud and excellent service I highly recommend
Dispensary said:
Hello, We are happy to hear that! Did you know we give free pre rolls for referrals? Bring in a medical card holding friend and not only do you get a free pre-roll, but your friend will also!