All Kind is a vertically integrated Edibles company which cultivates, extracts, and manufactures their branded line of All Kind Chocolate, Infusions, All Kind Jams, Caramels, Lollies and more. Drawing from Portland, Maine’s burgeoning foodie scene, All Kind has created Cannabis confections that medicate, elevate, and alleviate a patient’s aches, pains and anxiety. Specializing in tempered Belgian chocolate, they found success with easily dosable, clean and bright chocolate bars that are designed for quality. Their staple product, the Dark Chocolate bar is gluten free, dairy free, with no added or unnecessary ingredients. It is simply, delicious. Batch tempered, hand poured and hand wrapped, All Kind has set a quality standard far beyond others on the market today. Together this team makes up a powerful daily cannabis operation creating tasty cannabis medicine. You can find All Kind products in the downtown Portland headquarters and across the great state of Maine!